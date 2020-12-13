End the Year With Cheer: Goody bags for seniors

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Covid-19 has been hard on lots of people and even more so during the holiday season.

But this week a group of seniors received a special gift all thanks to two groups coming together.

The Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions dropped off goody bags for the residents at the Chugiak-Eagle River Senior Center.

“We want them to know that there are people in our community that really care for them,” says Kathy Vik, Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions.

These bags were filled with everything from socks to candy to hand sanitizer.

“We’ve gotten to know the residents here and we miss then and we want them to know, we are still out here for them,” Bonnie Leonard, Sleeping Lady Mountain Lions.

And inside each bag was a special handmade ornament created by the children at the Eagle River Boys and Girls Club.

“Just to get a gift from someone, that they completely don’t know, is the best thing ever. Especially when it comes to ornaments, and they are homemade,” says Sarah Chapet, who attends Eagle River Boys & Girls Club.

All together the children made around 100 ornaments to pass out.

Throughout the month of December, the Lions will continue to bring special gifts to the senior center.

