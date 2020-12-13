More snow, rain for Southeast, advisories across the Interior

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Another front is expected to move through Southeast Alaska starting Sunday night bringing more rain and snow to the area. Areas from Haines to Juneau will be under Winter Weather Advisories starting Sunday at 9 p.m. and going through 3 p.m. on Monday. Juneau is looking at snow and freezing rain and Haines residents should expect 3 to 5 inches of snow.

Areas across the Interior and northern coast are also under Winter Weather Advisories until Sunday morning for blowing snow and poor visibility. St. Lawrence Island is under a Winter Weather Advisory until Sunday 9 p.m. for snow and blowing snow with 2 to 4 inches of snow expected.

Anchorage will see a slight warm up on Sunday with daytime highs hitting the mid-20s but there are only slight chances to see any snow over the next 7 days.

