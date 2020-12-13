Skeetawk Update: Good conditions and full parking lot

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The new ski lift out in Hatcher Pass has been open for a little over three weeks and is doing quite well according to the General Manager Scott Patridge, well-groomed“Things have been pretty busy up here and we have been having a lot of skiers come up, 300 skiers each day of the weekend”

While the ski area hasn’t received the same amount of snow that Anchorage has in the past few weeks there is still a pretty solid base to get going. Patridge says that you may want to bring out your rock skis because there are a few rough areas. However, many of the skiers and snowboarders we talked to while out there said the runs are well-groomed for this time of year.

All of the fun does come with some Covid-19 precautions. At the base area, everyone is required to wear a mask and keep a 6-feet distance from people outside of their bubble. There is a ticket window on the main yurt where you can purchase lift tickets without having to go inside. They also have masks available if you forgot to bring your own.

Patridge also said that skiing is the perfect sport for social distancing, “I think the best part about this during a pandemic is that you can get outside, you can get physically separated from people and once you get up there on the hill and you are skiing around, you are not really close to anybody.”

Skeetawk does not have a limit on ski passes, however, they do have limited parking availability so before you make the drive you are going to want to check out the webcam on their website to see how many parking spaces are available.

