Advertisement

UAA skiing closes in on fundraising goal as Save Seawolf Hockey breaks the million-dollar mark

The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center
The Univ. of Alaska Anchorage logo at the Alaska Airlines Center(KTUU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 12, 2020 at 6:38 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The road to reinstatement is almost a reality for the University of Alaska Anchorage alpine ski team who needs to raise $97,000 in pledges to reach its fundraising goal of $628,000. The Save Seawolf Hockey group announced on Friday they have raised over $1 million in donations and pledges. Both programs have until Feb. 15 to raise two years’ worth of operating costs, half in cash and the other in pledges.

The UAA hockey team has seen support from former players, local businesses, and other donors. With 65 days left to reach their fundraising goal of $3 million Save Seawolf Hockey has scheduled an alumni hockey game fundraiser for Jan. 9, a virtual silent auction from Jan. 6 to Jan. 16, and Lithia Kia of Anchorage is donating $100 from each vehicle sold between Dec. 15, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021.

If you are interested in supporting UAA skiing or hockey you can find out more information on their fundraising efforts on their websites 314er.com and saveseawolfhockey.com

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
Governor proposes budget with big PFDs, dividend formula change and a COVID-19 recovery bond package
Seal of the State of Alaska outside the State Office Building in Juneau. (07/29/20).
Supreme Court rejects lawsuit that challenges presidential election results
Coronavirus
3 deaths, 621 new COVID-19 cases in Alaska reported Friday
Brandon Irlmeier, Yeil Yúgoo, died the year Anchorage recorded its highest number of homicides...
Seeking Justice: ‘I love you, check in’
DHSS reports 18 deaths and 533 new Covid-19 cases

Latest News

Terrence Cole
Alaska historian and UAF Professor Emeritus Terrence Cole passes away
Villages in Alaska have taken a hard-line stance on travel and testing in order to keep the...
Alaska Natives have state’s highest percentage of people who died from COVID-19
Valerie Sifsof and Mary Anne Alexie
Seeking Justice: The women who vanished in Alaska in 2012
Jingle Bell Run goes virtual
Arthritis Foundation’s Jingle Bell Run goes virtual, tries to break world record