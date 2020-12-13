UAA skiing closes in on fundraising goal as Save Seawolf Hockey breaks the million-dollar mark

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The road to reinstatement is almost a reality for the University of Alaska Anchorage alpine ski team who needs to raise $97,000 in pledges to reach its fundraising goal of $628,000. The Save Seawolf Hockey group announced on Friday they have raised over $1 million in donations and pledges. Both programs have until Feb. 15 to raise two years’ worth of operating costs, half in cash and the other in pledges.

The UAA hockey team has seen support from former players, local businesses, and other donors. With 65 days left to reach their fundraising goal of $3 million Save Seawolf Hockey has scheduled an alumni hockey game fundraiser for Jan. 9, a virtual silent auction from Jan. 6 to Jan. 16, and Lithia Kia of Anchorage is donating $100 from each vehicle sold between Dec. 15, 2020, and Feb. 15, 2021.

If you are interested in supporting UAA skiing or hockey you can find out more information on their fundraising efforts on their websites 314er.com and saveseawolfhockey.com

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.