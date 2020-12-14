427 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 427 new COVID-19 cases on the state COVID-19 dashboard on Monday. No new deaths were reported Monday, leaving the state total of deaths at 175 residents and one nonresident.

The new cases bring the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 41,573. Seven of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with three in Anchorage, one in Soldotna and three in unknown locations.

At least 889 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 125 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another seven are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 12 are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s health care capacity dashboard lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 493 adult inpatient beds available and 35 ICU beds available in the state.

Since COVID-19 testing began in Alaska, DHSS says a total of 1,147,560 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 209

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 15

Kodiak Island Borough: 11

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 83

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 9

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 18

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 23

Northwest Arctic Borough: 1

City and Borough of Juneau: 3

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Bethel Census Area: 19

Dillingham Census Area: 2

Kusilvak Census Area: 17

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial information from the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard. Check back for updates.

