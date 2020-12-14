Advertisement

Alaska Industrial Hardware purchases former Sam’s Club warehouse

(KTUU)
By Cheyenne Mathews
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 2:04 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bering Straits Native Corp. company, Alaska Industrial Hardware, has purchased a warehouse on Dimond Boulevard that was formerly the home of Sam’s Club.

The corporation announced the purchase on Monday, saying the space will be used as a center for hardware and safety order fulfillment. Alaska Industrial Hardware plans on using the property as a retail storefront to distribute tools, industrial materials and maintenance supplies, the corporation said in a release.

Currently, Alaska Industrial Hardware employs around 180 people but expects to hire another 20 to 25 people after the location is completed. The corporation said the storefront is expected to open in March 2021.

“We are pleased to establish our new headquarters in this busy and high-traffic major retail district in south Anchorage,” Alaska Industrial Hardware President and CEO Terry Shurtleff said in a prepared statement. “Our business has demonstrated resilience through the current recession and now the global pandemic with the support of our loyal customers. We are excited to continue to serve our community with high-quality service and support.”

Sam’s Club closed its locations in Anchorage and Fairbanks in January 2018.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Sifsof and Mary Anne Alexie
Seeking Justice: The women who vanished in Alaska in 2012
DHSS reports 649 new COVID-19 cases for the state
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
Governor proposes budget with big PFDs, dividend formula change and a COVID-19 recovery bond package

Latest News

Fred Meyer announces it is working with the state on vaccine distribution
427 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Election Results graphic
Watch: Alaska’s electors come together for voting ceremony in Juneau
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Alaska