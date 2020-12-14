Alaska Industrial Hardware purchases former Sam’s Club warehouse

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Bering Straits Native Corp. company, Alaska Industrial Hardware, has purchased a warehouse on Dimond Boulevard that was formerly the home of Sam’s Club.

The corporation announced the purchase on Monday, saying the space will be used as a center for hardware and safety order fulfillment. Alaska Industrial Hardware plans on using the property as a retail storefront to distribute tools, industrial materials and maintenance supplies, the corporation said in a release.

Currently, Alaska Industrial Hardware employs around 180 people but expects to hire another 20 to 25 people after the location is completed. The corporation said the storefront is expected to open in March 2021.

“We are pleased to establish our new headquarters in this busy and high-traffic major retail district in south Anchorage,” Alaska Industrial Hardware President and CEO Terry Shurtleff said in a prepared statement. “Our business has demonstrated resilience through the current recession and now the global pandemic with the support of our loyal customers. We are excited to continue to serve our community with high-quality service and support.”

Sam’s Club closed its locations in Anchorage and Fairbanks in January 2018.

