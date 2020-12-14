Alaskan doctor helps protect health care workers across the state, NYC during pandemic

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) -Dr. Reem Sheikh continues to do her part to help her colleagues in New York City during the pandemic.

“We really needed PPE,” Sheikh said, who has so far remained COVID-19 free. “Masks, face shields, gowns, gloves, everything you can think of.”

A plea on Facebook went viral.

“Somebody wanted to start a GoFundMe page, somebody wanted to get me PR (public relations) to get me the PPE,” said Sheikh, who teaches at the New York Podiatry College, among her responsibilities. “Somebody just wanted to donate food, snacks, all kind of support. The help just came pouring in.”

The effort quickly raised more than $18,000. That’s provided masks and other essential equipment to health care workers across the city.

“I connect dots,” Sheikh said. “I reach out to groups that are willing to offer help.”

That help has extended across the country to Alaska where she has helped get personal protective equipment to health care workers.

“That was my first home in America. I moved to St. Mary’s from the Middle East,” Sheikh said. “My mom taught at the school, and was the principal at the school for many, many years.”

Rural Alaska also left quite an impression on her.

“I’ve seen the struggles, I’ve seen the health care disparity,” said Sheikh. “Initially, that is what intrigued my interest in becoming involved in the medical field. Part of me is still there.”

Dr. Reem Sheikh now calls New York City home. But, she admits she can’t keep that safe, while not making efforts to keep her other home safe as well during the pandemic.

