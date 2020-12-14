Advertisement

Anchorage skier Rosie Brennan dominates in Davos with back-to-back World Cup victories

APU skier Rosie Brennan atop the podium in Davos, Switzerland.
APU skier Rosie Brennan atop the podium in Davos, Switzerland.(APU)
By Patrick Enslow
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 4:10 PM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska Pacific University skier Rosie Brennan was a frequent flier to the top of the podium at the World Cup in Davos, Switzerland over the weekend. The veteran cross-country skier followed up her first career World Cup victory on Saturday with another win on Sunday in the 10-kilometer skate race. The consecutive wins move Brennan to the top of the overall standings.

“It’s been just a crazy weekend!,” Brennan emailed on Sunday. “It was a long (albeit good) day yesterday and I did my best to recover to get ready for today as that was the race I have had my eyes on for quite some time.”

Brennan shared the podium with APU teammate Hailey Swirbul who took third, an all-time best for the 22-year-old.

“When I crossed the line, Hailey was keeping the leader’s chair warm for me and so I knew she must have had a good race too, then when I finally sat down and saw she was going to get a podium, I was just beside myself,” Brennan wrote.

In the men’s 15-kilometer skate race, APU’s Scott Patterson took 16 and was ten seconds shy of a top ten finish, and Alaska Winter Stars Gus Schumacher took 35. The World Cup continues next weekend in Dresden, Germany.

