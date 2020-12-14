Blowing snow across the Interior, a wintry mix in Southeast, a chance for meteor watching up north

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Winter Weather Advisories and Winter Storm Warnings continue across the Interior and West Coast areas of the state. We’re looking at high winds—gusting to 60 mph around Norton Sound—and snow and blowing snow across the Interior. Summits along the Dalton Highway could see blowing and drifting snow with winds to 60 mph and poor visibility. These warnings and advisories are expected to expire Monday into Tuesday morning.

Southeast is seeing another round of rain and snow with some sleet expected with this first storm. The snow is starting tonight. Haines can expect 3 to 5 inches of snow with this system. Juneau could see snow mixed with freezing rain and the chance of a tenth of an inch of ice.

For parts of Alaska with clear skies tonight, there is a good opportunity to see the Geminids meteor shower. The Geminids will peak overnight Sunday into Monday with 60 or more meteors per hour possible. The Geminids occur when Earth’s atmosphere hits the debris and dust left behind by 3200 Phaeton. Though the meteors appear to radiate from the Gemini constellation, they are best spotted by going to a dark place and looking up. Dress for the cold if you’re going meteor watching. Areas of northern Alaska and parts of the Aleutians and Alaska Peninsula are the locations that will have the best chance from a weather standpoint. Southcentral will be under cloud cover so it’s unlikely the meteors will be visible.

