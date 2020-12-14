Advertisement

Family finds dog fatally shot behind home, believes someone thought it was coyote

A $500 cash reward is being offered to anyone who has more information
By WPTZ staff
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 1:25 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBORO, Vt. (WPTZ) – Alison McKnight and Steve Perkins knew something wasn’t right when their 11-year-old pup Cassidy wasn’t waiting for them on Friday morning.

“I came back home from my run and she wasn’t on the steps like she usually was,” McKnight said. “I had a bad feeling immediately.”

A short time later, the couple found their Alaskan husky shot to death in a field behind their home.

“She had been shot very unethically,” Perkins said. “If any of the rules that were already in place had been followed, she would still be here.”

Perkins and McKnight believe a hunter mistook Cassidy for a coyote and shot her from a car. There was not a single footprint in the snow near her body.

Vermont regulations prohibit hunting from a motor vehicle. The dog also was on posted land that bans hunting.

There’s a stigma against coyotes that causes hunters to shoot at the first thing they think looks like one, according to Brenna Galdemzi with Protect Our Wildlife.

“People are killing coyotes just because they hate them,” she said. “That’s everything that’s wrong in the world.”

McKnight and Perkins want to see the person who shot Cassidy brought to justice. They’re offering a $500 cash reward to anyone who has more information.

Copyright 2020 WPTZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Valerie Sifsof and Mary Anne Alexie
Seeking Justice: The women who vanished in Alaska in 2012
DHSS reports 649 new COVID-19 cases for the state
Police and airport officials took the man into custody then to a medical facility after he...
Man taken into custody after climbing on airplane wing before takeoff
Supporters of President Donald Trump who are wearing attire associated with the Proud Boys...
Vandals hit Black churches during weekend pro-Trump rallies
FILE - In this March 12, 2020 file photon Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy speaks during a news...
Governor proposes budget with big PFDs, dividend formula change and a COVID-19 recovery bond package

Latest News

President-elect Joe Biden, accompanied by Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, prepares to speak...
Biden clears 270-vote mark as electors affirm his victory
The Capitol is seen in Washington, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, as the House and Senate return to work.
Crunch time for COVID-19 relief as bipartisan bills unveiled
Sandra Lindsay, left, a nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center, is inoculated with the...
‘Healing is coming’: US health workers start getting COVID-19 vaccine
In a major turning point in the coronavirus pandemic, the first COVID-19 vaccines are being...
First COVID vaccines administered in US as death toll passes 300,000