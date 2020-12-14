First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services says the first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in Alaska Sunday night.

Starting Monday and going through Wednesday, the vaccine will be taken to health care facilities across the state.

Pfizer and BioNTech made the vaccine that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized last week.

“The COVID-19 vaccine is going to help Alaskans put the worst behind us,” Gov. Mike Dunleavy said in a prepared statement. “We will begin the process of finally getting the upper hand of this pandemic and getting our lives back to normal.”

According to DHSS, the vaccine will first go to hospital-based front-line health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency medical services and fire personnel providing medical services, community health aides and practitioners and people who are required to perform vaccinations.

“Alaska’s Vaccine Task Force has been preparing for many months to receive these first shipments and to guarantee safe vaccine handling according to the vaccine’s unique requirements,” Tessa Walker Linderman, co-lead of Alaska’s Vaccine Task Force, said in a release. “The task force, led by DHSS and the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium, continues to coordinate with diverse partners across the state on logistics. We’re ready and excited to begin.”

DHSS says the state is working with the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium to coordinate the distribution of vaccines across Alaska, including to the remote villages.

“While most states are receiving weekly shipments, Alaska is receiving the entire initial allocation this week because of Alaska’s unique geography and logistical needs,” DHSS said in a release.

According to the department, this first shipment included 35,100 Pfizer doses with 11,700 doses allocated by the Indian Health Service to Alaska’s tribes.

Across the U.S., health care workers have begun taking the vaccine, the Associated Press reported.

