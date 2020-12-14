Advertisement

Nights of Lights: Muldoon home brightens the snow

By Makayla Clark
Published: Dec. 13, 2020 at 10:53 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We want to bring some light to your night from a home in Muldoon.

The home at 8410 Pioneer Drive is decked out in holiday decorations from the trees in the yard to the upstairs windows.

There are so many lights that it even brightens up the snow.

We are featuring light displays near Anchorage this month. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website so you can take a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

