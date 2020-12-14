Snow and warmer weather into the evening

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures are on the warmer side this morning, with some coastal regions sitting in the 40s this morning. This warmer push of air comes as an active weather pattern will keep snow in the forecast through this week.

Most of the rain and wintry mix will favor coastal regions today, with snow pushing in later today and overnight from Anchorage into the Valley. This will bring us the potential for 1-2 inches of snow, so be prepared for a fresh coating by tomorrow morning. Higher amounts of snowfall can be expected across the Eastern Prince William Sound where we could see up to half a foot of snow through tomorrow.

Once the snow tapers off through the day Tuesday, we’ll see a brief break in the activity ahead of our next system. Even with the quieter weather, temperatures won’t be too terribly cold through the day, as highs will top out in the lower 20s.

No significant snow looks likely this week, however, each passing storm will bring the chance for light snow accumulation through the rest of the week.

Have a blessed Monday!

