Watch: Alaska’s electors come together for voting ceremony in Juneau

Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 11:02 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Monday the state’s electors are coming together to cast their electoral votes for the 2020 presidential election.

You can watch the ceremony on how Alaska’s three electoral votes will be transmitted to the president of the Senate, who reads them before both houses of Congress in January.

You can watch the ceremony on KTOO’s Gavel Alaska website or in the video below.

