3 deaths, 284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 284 new COVID-19 cases on the state COVID-19 dashboard Tuesday. Three new resident deaths were reported, which brings the state total of deaths to 178 residents and one nonresident.

Tuesday’s cases are some of the lowest daily reports in weeks and it comes exactly two weeks after the Anchorage modified hunker down order went into effect on Dec. 1.

The new cases bring the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 41,858. Seven of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with five in Anchorage and two in unknown locations.

At least 908 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic began. An additional 125 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another seven are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 13 are on a ventilator in the state.

The state’s health care capacity dashboard lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 504 adult inpatient beds available and 38 ICU beds available in the state. The Anchorage Health Department dashboard for health care capacity in the Municipality of Anchorage lists indicators for inpatient and ICU beds in the red with only 95 inpatient and three ICU beds available, according to an update from Monday.

Since COVID-19 testing began in Alaska, DHSS says a total of 1,157,867 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 131

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 10

Kodiak Island Borough: 24

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 2

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 27

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 34

Nome Census Area: 1

North Slope Borough: 12

City and Borough of Juneau: 10

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Sitka City and Borough: 5

Skagway Municipality: 1

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Bethel Census Area: 4

Dillingham Census Area: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 10

Editor’s Note: This report is based on initial data from DHSS. Check back for updates.

