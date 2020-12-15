Anchorage businesses support efforts to help local restaurants during COVID-19 hunker down

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage’s latest hunker-down has hit local restaurants hard. It’s also spurred some businesses to see what they can do to help.

At Skinny Raven Sports, owner Daniel Greenhalgh is encouraging employees to spend at locally-owned restaurants during the month of December. As an incentive, he’s picking up half the cost.

“So for every gift certificate or takeout that we purchase from Alaskan-owned restaurants, our owners are going to match 50 cents on every dollar,” said General Manager Aimee Chauvot. “…It’s a really nice way to get out and support local. We know these businesses are partners here in the community, we engage with them for events and they are part of the fabric that makes Anchorage special. And it’s really great for us to incentivize our employees to give back too.”

Skinny Raven’s example is being followed by another local shop. Trek Bicycle Store is making a similar offer to its employees.

But Boscos is doing things a little differently. Owner John Weddleton is buying employees lunch every day during December at both his store locations.

“We did the same thing back during the first shutdown,” said General Manager Eric Helmick. “And, of course, employees loved it and so did the local businesses.”

The company posts pictures of the meals on its Facebook page, hoping to entice others to give them a try.

Another effort to help hospitality workers is being coordinated by the Anchorage Downtown Partnership, which is accepting donations so that workers can buy holiday gifts for their children. A coalition of businesses has donated several thousand dollars towards their goal of raising $25,000 to $40,000 in contributions.

