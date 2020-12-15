Anchorage police identify more suspects in Chelsea Inn Hotel homicide

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have released the names of two more suspects in the death of Duane Fields at the Chelsea Inn Hotel on Oct. 21.

Police say the two new suspects are 31-year-old Josiah F. Pouli and 26-year-old Jacob F. Pouli Jr. Police arrested Josiah F. Pouli while conducting a traffic stop on the 4000-block of E 68th Avenue. APD is still looking for Jacob F. Pouli Jr.

APD describes him as being 5′11″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Below is a photo from 2015 of Pouli Jr.

Police say on Dec. 10 detectives obtained felony Murder warrants for both men.

Pouli Jr. has a separate warrant for assault stemming from an unrelated incident APD says. Police are asking anyone with information on Pouli Jr. to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1.

APD arrested two other suspects in October for the murder of Fields. Police identified those suspects as 34-year-old Shannelle Macpherson 48-year-old Sean Smith.

