Advertisement

Anchorage police identify more suspects in Chelsea Inn Hotel homicide

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.(KTUU)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:07 AM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police have released the names of two more suspects in the death of Duane Fields at the Chelsea Inn Hotel on Oct. 21.

Police say the two new suspects are 31-year-old Josiah F. Pouli and 26-year-old Jacob F. Pouli Jr. Police arrested Josiah F. Pouli while conducting a traffic stop on the 4000-block of E 68th Avenue. APD is still looking for Jacob F. Pouli Jr.

APD describes him as being 5′11″ tall, 200 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Below is a photo from 2015 of Pouli Jr.

Police say on Dec. 10 detectives obtained felony Murder warrants for both men.

Pouli Jr. has a separate warrant for assault stemming from an unrelated incident APD says. Police are asking anyone with information on Pouli Jr. to call APD Dispatch at 3-1-1.

APD arrested two other suspects in October for the murder of Fields. Police identified those suspects as 34-year-old Shannelle Macpherson 48-year-old Sean Smith.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Alaska
427 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Donald McQuade at his arraignment on Oct. 21, 2019.
Oregon man charged in 1978 murder contracts COVID-19 in Alaska DOC custody
Alaska Industrial Hardware purchases former Sam’s Club warehouse
Valerie Sifsof and Mary Anne Alexie
Seeking Justice: The women who vanished in Alaska in 2012

Latest News

Mindful drinking tips and resources around the holidays.
Healthy Living: Mindful drinking tips and resources around the holidays
Congress authorizes new Arctic icebreakers for Coast Guard
Ellie Baty and Kristen Durand go shopping for food to put in their pantry packs before donating...
End the Year with Cheer: Helping feed hungry Alaskans
Skinny Raven is one of several local businesses helping restaurants get more business in December
Anchorage businesses support efforts to help local restaurants during COVID-19 hunker down