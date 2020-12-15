Advertisement

Anchorage trio Pipeline Vocal Project dazzles in holiday performance

By Ariane Aramburo and Mike Nederbrock
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:24 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Pipeline Vocal Project is a trio that has been part of the local music scene since 2019. They’re committed to promoting contemporary a cappella and vocal music in Alaska through performance and education.

Alaska’s News Source Photojournalist Mike Nederbrock paired the trio’s performance of “Like it’s Christmas” with the sights from the Palmer fairground’s Christmas lights display.

Tune in on Christmas Day at 10 p.m. as this story is part of Alaska’s News Source’s “Celebrating The Season.”

You can also connect with Pipeline Vocal Project on their Facebook page.

