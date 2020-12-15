Advertisement

Congress authorizes new Arctic icebreakers for Coast Guard

(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 6:27 AM AKST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) - Congress has passed a bill authorizing the addition of Coast Guard Polar Security Cutters for use as icebreakers and an Alaska senator says the Trump administration is considering leasing an icebreaker owned by a Republican donor.

The Coast Guard Reauthorization Act is part of the National Defense Authorization Act passed by Congress for Fiscal Year 2021.

Republican U.S. Sen. Dan Sullivan says the White House is considering leasing a private icebreaker to strengthen the Coast Guard’s operation. Sullivan made an apparent reference to a ship operated by a company owned by frequent Republican Party donor Gary Chouest.

