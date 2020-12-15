Fred Meyer announces it is working with the state on vaccine distribution

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Fred Meyer has announced it is working with the state to help roll out the first phase of the COVID-19 vaccines in Alaska.

The first doses of the vaccines arrived in Alaska on Sunday, according to the Department of Health and Social Services.

The vaccine will initially have limited distribution, according to the state. It will first be available to:

Hospital-based frontline health care workers

Long-term care facility residents and staff

Emergency medical services/fire personnel providing emergency medical services

Community Health Aide/Practitioners

Individuals who give the vaccinations

Fred Meyer did not say when they would have the vaccine available for the general public.

