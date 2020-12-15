Light snow accumulation through Tuesdsay

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Waking up on this Tuesday morning with light snow showers falling across the region. This comes as we tap into some moisture from a low in the eastern Gulf of Alaska. Temperatures are holding in the 20s inland, meaning all locations outside of coastal regions are seeing all snow. The snow is very fine and lacks plenty of water, which will easily lead to reduced visibility through the day. This comes as passing vehicles could briefly lead to blowing snow. Take it easy on the road through the day.

The snow will be very light in nature, with the better chance for accumulation arriving during the afternoon hours. By this evening upwards of 1 to 2 inches of snow is likely with an additional inch possible overnight. Any snow showers will be on and off through the day, with the activity lingering into early Wednesday.

Following the snow exiting to the east, we’ll see a return to colder conditions in Southcentral. Afternoon highs will stay in the teens and lower 20s, with overnight lows falling into the lower 10s.

Have a blessed Tuesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.