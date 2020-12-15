Advertisement

Nights of Lights: A house that went ‘all out’ with their holiday display

By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:14 PM AKST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This house located at 2737 Jefford Place looks like everything the residents love about the holidays all wrapped up in one festive package.

From Rudolph to Olaf, and even the big man in red himself, the owners of this festive display pulled out of the stops to spread cheer this season.

This house is featured as part of Alaska’s News Source Nights of Lights. An interactive map of other festive displays can be found here.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

