Advertisement

Pandemic is turning us into couch potatoes

‘Any motion is better than just sitting around’
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 10:33 AM AKST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – One of the side effects of the pandemic for many is a sedentary lifestyle.

Combine social isolation, working from home and binge-watching TV, it all adds up to many Americans sitting for hours longer each day when compared to their pre-pandemic lifestyles.

Because of that, people are reporting new aches and pains, which doctors are directly linking to our inactivity.

“Muscles weaken a lot with just a little bit of inactivity and when muscles are weak … joints don’t work so well,” according to Dr. Angela Smith, a professor of orthopedics at Sidney Kimmel Medical College.

There are many guidelines that recommend how often you should get up and move around throughout the day, but Smith says rather than setting alarms, it’s better to just listen to your body.

“Anytime that you think that you are tired or stiff or want to get up and get a drink, get up. Do it. Because any motion is better than just sitting around,” according to Smith.

It’s best not to make it a chore, she says.

“We want always, exercise to be fun. Because the fun exercise is the exercise you’re going to do.”

Being physically active is not only critical for reducing aches and pains but it adds to your overall health and well-being.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor receives one of the first vaccinations of the COVID-19 vaccine in Alaska.
First shipment of COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Alaska
427 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Monday
Donald McQuade at his arraignment on Oct. 21, 2019.
Oregon man charged in 1978 murder contracts COVID-19 in Alaska DOC custody
Alaska Industrial Hardware purchases former Sam’s Club warehouse
Valerie Sifsof and Mary Anne Alexie
Seeking Justice: The women who vanished in Alaska in 2012

Latest News

U.S. regulators on Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, allowed emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus...
Over-the-counter home test for COVID-19 gets US green light
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2020 file photo, sunlight shines on the U.S. Capitol building on Capitol...
Talks escalate on new COVID-19 relief, top lawmakers to meet
Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply
Exclusive with Agriculture Sec. Sonny Perdue: The latest on America’s food supply
FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2020 file photo, President-elect Joe Biden speaks in Wilmington, Del.
Biden to take oath outside Capitol amid virus restrictions