2 deaths, 616 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting two deaths and 616 COVID-19 cases on the state’s coronavirus dashboard Wednesday.

The two additional resident deaths bring the state’s total death count to 180 residents and one nonresident. The new cases bring the state’s total case count to 42,473 residents and nonresidents.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 263

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 60

Kodiak Island Borough: 31

Valdez-Cordova Census Area: 8

Denali Borough: 1

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 50

Southeast Fairbanks Census Area: 3

Yukon- Kuyukuk Census Area: 7

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 123

Nome Census Area: 5

North Slope Borough: 14

Sitka City and Borough: 3

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 24

Kusilvak Census Area: 11

Twelve of the new cases were reported in nonresidents with two in Anchorage, one in Kenai, one in Fairbanks, one in Wasilla, three in Unalaska and four in unknown locations.

At least 921 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19 since the pandemic reached Alaska. An additional 129 are currently hospitalized with COVID-19, and another nine are hospitalized and suspected of having the virus. Of these patients, 15 are on a ventilator.

The state’s health care capacity dashboard lists indicators for adult inpatient and intensive care unit beds in the green with 491 adult inpatient beds available and 31 ICU beds available in the state.

This week, the first COVID-19 vaccines were given to frontline health care workers across the state. Wednesday morning, state health officials announced a health care worker who was given a vaccine in Juneau had an adverse reaction.

Since COVID-19 testing began in Alaska, DHSS says a total of 1,166,145 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of individuals who have been tested.

