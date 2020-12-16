Advertisement

Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop routes from Anchorage to the Lower 48

Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines Plane (KTVF)
By Gilbert Cordova
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 7:27 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Announced Wednesday, Alaska Airlines is adding new nonstop routes connecting Anchorage to the Lower 48.

The new services announced are flights from Anchorage to Las Vegas, Denver and San Francisco. Those flights will begin this summer.

Alaska Airlines says the Las Vegas flight will be year-round while the Denver and San Francisco flights will be seasonal. As for the Anchorage to Phoenix nonstop flight, the airline says it will now be offered year-round.

“The demand for leisure travel in 2021 is beginning to return as our guests look ahead, and we’re offering even more nonstops to take Alaskans to the places they want to go,” said Marilyn Romano, Alaska Airlines’ regional vice president. “We believe our guests will love the convenient nonstops to Vegas, Denver and San Francisco, in addition to our daily nonstop flight to Phoenix that’s now set to fly year-round.”

Here is a breakdown of the new flight schedule.

Start dateEnd dateCity pairFrequency
May 20, 2021Year-roundAnchorage – Las VegasThu, Fri, Sat, Sun
June 17, 2021Aug. 16, 2021Anchorage – DenverDaily
June 17, 202Aug. 16, 2021Anchorage – San FranciscoDaily
Year-roundYear-roundAnchorage – PhoenixDaily

Tickets for the new routes are now on sale at alaskaair.com.

In total, come this summer the airline will fly eight nonstops from Anchorage to Chicago O’Hare, Denver, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Seattle, Phoenix and Portland.

