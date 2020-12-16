Anchorage police ask for help finding missing 12-year-old girl

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing on Monday.

Kariya Blake is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and was last seen wearing her black hair in a bun, with a “TLC” shirt and gray sweatpants on. Police say she was last seen near Lake Otis Parkway and Abbot Road wearing a black jacket and black Nike shoes.

A spokesperson with Anchorage police said Blake’s disappearance doesn’t appear to have been under “suspicious circumstances.”

“She ran away, and there’s added concern for her well-being due to her young age. We are concentrating our efforts to locate her and get her home safely, but police have not located her yet,” APD spokesperson Kendra Doshier said.

Anyone with information about Blake is asked to call APD at 311.

