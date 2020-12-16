Advertisement

The Flying Dutchman offers memories and tradition wrapped up in a puff pastry

Dutch family recipe reminds pastry chef of her father.
By Jennifer Summers and Kim Daehnke
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 4:39 PM AKST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Food often brings families together, stirring up memories and being a catalyst for new ones. One holiday recipe, in particular, is special to Frieda Koper for that very reason.

Koper is the owner of The Flying Dutchman, carrying on a family legacy started by her parents Ben and Sientje (Tina) Koper in 1982.

“My father’s dream was to start this bakery,” Frieda Koper says. “He passed 18 years ago and mom passed a year ago so now I am the one standing here carrying on the dutch tradition.”

Frieda Koper of the Flying Dutchman making Yule Krans, traditional Dutch Christmas puff pastry.
Yule Krans is a Christmas Dutch puff pastry filled with sweet marzipan and sweet memories for Freida Koper. The traditional holiday ring reminds her of her father, who left her what appears to be vague instructions for the pastry. But Frieda Koper makes it look easy as she expertly shapes the sweet roll.

“What we’ve found is lots of times the simpler the product the more delicious it is,” says Frieda Koper of the Christmas pastry.

Yule Krans recipe.
The recipe on a stained scrap of paper tells Frieda Koper how long to roll out the dough, how much almond paste to add and just to bake it “hot.” Like lots of family traditions, you have to read between the lines of the recipe.

“Well my dad never ever taught me how long things were baked,” says Frieda Koper. “You just bake them until they were done, so we bake this until it’s done.”

The finished product can be purchased at The Flying Dutchman.

