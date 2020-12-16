Nights of Lights: Getting the entire neighborhood in the holiday spirit

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - When one house started its tradition of an elaborate light display 20 years ago, they never imagined it would generate an entire neighborhood celebration.

Residents around 3233 Lake Park Circle say every night, more than 100 cars drive past their neighborhood full of festive holiday lights. This house was featured as part of our Nights of Lights series.

You can find an interactive map of all of the featured homes and more here.

