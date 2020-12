ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This week’s pet project features a litter of puppies.

Their names are Raspberry, Blueberry, Boysenberry and Salmonberry.

Alaska SPCA Adoption Center Manager Aimee Everett said they are lab, pitbull, cattle dog mixes. All four are males, and they are about 8 weeks old.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.