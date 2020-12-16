Advertisement

Police arrest woman after 26 cats, 6 dogs, 2 squirrels, blind owl found in home

There were 2 rats, too
Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty.(Source: Hamden Police Department)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 12:09 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAMDEN, Conn. (AP) — A Connecticut woman has been arrested after authorities found three dead animals in her home and seized more than two dozen cats along with dogs, squirrels and an owl, police said Wednesday.

Hamden police said Donna Scirocco turned herself in Tuesday because of an arrest warrant charging her with six counts of animal cruelty. She posted a $5,000 bond and was ordered to appear in court Feb. 5.

Animal control officials executed a search warrant at Scirocco’s home on Oct. 26 after neighbors complained about a stench and rats running around the neighborhood, police Capt. Ronald Smith said.

Police said they found 26 cats, six dogs, two caged squirrels and a blind owl. There were also two large rats in the home, officials said. Authorities also found two dead cats and a dead woodchuck. Health officials condemned the property, Smith said.

Hamden officials allege the animals were neglected and cruelly treated. All the animals were taken to veterinary hospitals for evaluation. A few of them had to be euthanized and the remainder are being kept at several animal shelters, Smith said.

It was not immediately clear whether Scirocco, 59, has a lawyer who could respond to the allegations. Telephone listings for her are no longer in service.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

