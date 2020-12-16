Advertisement

Postal Service says it’s swamped amid holiday shipping surge

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays...
The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 5:23 AM AKST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The United States Postal Service says it’s overwhelmed with an unprecedented number of packages and a limited number of employees due to COVID-19.

The U.S.P.S. issued a statement Monday warning that customers may experience temporary delays during the holiday season.

It says there is a temporary employee shortage due to a surge in COVID cases and at the same time, a historic volume of mail.

The Postal Service is asking people to send holiday packages and cards as soon as possible to avoid items arriving after Christmas.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.
Anchorage police identify more suspects in Chelsea Inn Hotel homicide
3 deaths, 284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
A doctor at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium at the Alaska Native Medical Center...
‘I’m hoping that this is the start of a turnaround’: Frontline health care workers among first Alaskans to get COVID-19 vaccine
APD is asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Kariya Blake.
12-year-old found after Anchorage police ask for public’s help
Donald McQuade at his arraignment on Oct. 21, 2019.
Oregon man charged in 1978 murder contracts COVID-19 in Alaska DOC custody

Latest News

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves as the leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth...
Retail sales fell 1.1% in November, biggest drop in 7 months
FILE - This June 1, 2017 file photo shows a Walmart sign at a store in Hialeah Gardens, Fla.
Walmart gives shipping deadlines for holiday orders
Biden touts the political independence of the COVID vaccine as he announces more cabinet...
Turning the page? Republicans acknowledge Biden’s victory
Parents of the missing Government Science secondary school students wait for news on their...
Nigerians anxious after 330 boys kidnapped by extremists