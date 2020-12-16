Regulators give conditional OK to key part of BP Alaska sale

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska regulators have conditionally approved the transfer of BP’s interest in the trans-Alaska pipeline system to an affiliate of Hilcorp as part of a proposed $5.6 billion sale that includes other BP interests and assets in the state.

In an order dated Monday, the Regulatory Commission of Alaska also conditionally signed off on the transfer of interests in Point Thomson and Milne Point pipelines.

BP earlier this year announced it had closed part of its planned sale of assets and operations in Alaska to Hilcorp, including the transfer of leases in the Prudhoe Bay oil field and Point Thomson gas field.

