Advertisement

Snow tapering off, with colder weather to follow

An additional half an inch of snow is possible through the afternoon
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:13 AM AKST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow continues to fall across portions of Southcentral as an upper level disturbance lifts through the region. As it does so we’ll see the snow abruptly come to an end, with the return to drier weather. When all is said and done, many locations will likely have seen anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow since it started falling yesterday.

In the wake of the snow, we’ll see some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Despite this, temperatures will steadily fall through the day as colder air moves in. We’ll see temperatures in the teens and 20s as the evening commute arrives.

We stay fairly quiet over the next few days, with Southeast seeing Winter Storm Watches. This is for a series of storms that will bring anywhere form 8 to 16 inches of snow and rain for the extreme southern regions. While snow and rain can be expected, flooding doesn’t look likely in the coming days.

Stay cautious and alert this Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.
Anchorage police identify more suspects in Chelsea Inn Hotel homicide
3 deaths, 284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
A doctor at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium at the Alaska Native Medical Center...
‘I’m hoping that this is the start of a turnaround’: Frontline health care workers among first Alaskans to get COVID-19 vaccine
APD is asking for the public's help in finding 12-year-old Kariya Blake.
12-year-old found after Anchorage police ask for public’s help
Donald McQuade at his arraignment on Oct. 21, 2019.
Oregon man charged in 1978 murder contracts COVID-19 in Alaska DOC custody

Latest News

Wednesday, December 16, Morning Weather
Wednesday, December 16, Morning Weather
Alaska Tree in DC-Deb Lincoln Parker_JP 12-15-20
SE Alaska is in the storm track
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Morning Weather
Light snow accumulation through Tuesdsay
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Morning Weather
Tuesday, December 15, 2020 Morning Weather