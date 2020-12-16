Snow tapering off, with colder weather to follow

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The snow continues to fall across portions of Southcentral as an upper level disturbance lifts through the region. As it does so we’ll see the snow abruptly come to an end, with the return to drier weather. When all is said and done, many locations will likely have seen anywhere from 2-4 inches of snow since it started falling yesterday.

In the wake of the snow, we’ll see some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon. Despite this, temperatures will steadily fall through the day as colder air moves in. We’ll see temperatures in the teens and 20s as the evening commute arrives.

We stay fairly quiet over the next few days, with Southeast seeing Winter Storm Watches. This is for a series of storms that will bring anywhere form 8 to 16 inches of snow and rain for the extreme southern regions. While snow and rain can be expected, flooding doesn’t look likely in the coming days.

Stay cautious and alert this Wednesday!

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.