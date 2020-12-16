Some Anchorage residents say they are more than ready for COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Now that the first Alaskans have received the COVID-19 vaccine, how many others are likely to roll up their sleeves to get vaccinated? An informal poll of about a dozen Alaskans on Tuesday in several areas around town found many that would get the vaccine if available.

George Gee owns Side Street Espresso in downtown Anchorage. Gee said COVID-19 restrictions on indoor dining have brought his business to a crawl, but the vaccine could turn it around.

“I look at the vaccine as giving me hope that there is a light at the end of the tunnel,” he said.

Gee said he had reservations about taking the vaccine himself but was likely to get it for the greater good.

“I would do it. It may be a mistake, but I would do it,” he said.

Others were more enthusiastic. Nick Feronti had no reservations at all.

“I would love to take the vaccine tomorrow if it were available for me to do so tomorrow,” Feronti said.

Others, like Keenan Powell, said they were ready for life to go back to near normal.

“To be able to go in the store without a mask, and kids go back to school, and people go back to work, it be lovely,” said Powell.

But that day will likely be a ways off. Health officials say it could be months before most Alaskans are vaccinated and during that time, masks and social distancing will still be important. And not everyone will choose to be vaccinated. A look at comments on Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s Facebook page after he posted the arrival of the vaccine could help the state “put the worst of the pandemic behind us and get Alaska back on track” found a lot of skepticism. Concerns centered on questions about the vaccine’s long-term health effects and the fact that it was fast-tracked to make it available to the public.

At a press conference Tuesday, the governor said he believed the vaccine to be safe and would be vaccinated in the next few weeks.

Still, many say the risks are worth the benefits, especially considering the fatality rates from COVID-19.

“There’s nothing else that’s on the horizon right now so I’m hoping it turns out to be well,” said Allen Lee. “And I’m going to get it being of age. I need it more than anybody, so I’m going to be about second in line.”

