Staying active and safe in Anchorage during a pandemic

By Austin Sjong
Published: Dec. 15, 2020 at 11:07 PM AKST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The vaccine is now in Alaska but it will be a while before everyone can get it. Meaning more working from home and more staying inside, so why not take a little break and take advantage of our beautiful state.

Erin Kirkland, community engagement coordinator for Parks and Recreation in the Municipality of Anchorage, says, “The first step is just getting out the front door, even if it is just 10 minutes, 20 minutes to get outside. You are going to feel better, your attention span is going to be better your going to be able to concentrate, especially if your kids are doing school and your doing work. Go outside just for a few minutes it will make a huge difference.”

Parks and Rec maintain Westchester Lagoon and many other outdoor rinks almost daily so that they are in good shape for use. While they do maintain them, Kirkland says it is up to the people utilizing the outdoor rinks to keep in mind social distancing and mask-wearing.

