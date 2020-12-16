UAF establishes new scholarship program for undergrad students

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Undergrad students who attended the University of Alaska Fairbanks have a new renewable need-based scholarship program to put on their radar.

“The availability of substantial renewable need-based financial aid has long been a challenge for Alaska students. It has been a gap for decades,” said Anna Gagne-Hawes, UAF acting director of admissions. “While UAF has many merit-based and discipline-specific scholarships, a holistic need-based scholarship program is a new and positive opportunity at UAF.”

The new scholarship is called the Nanook Commitment Scholarship.

According to the university, when paired with the companion merit-based Nanook Pledge Scholarship and other state and federal grants and scholarships, the Nanook Commitment Scholarship cover up to half of the tuition costs for undergraduate students who qualify.

UAF says students automatically apply for both Nanook Commitment and Nanook Pledge scholarships when they apply, submit their transcripts and fill out their FAFSA by June 15.

“I speak from personal experience,” Riley von Borstel, president of UAF’s student government, said. “If it weren’t for the generosity of scholarship donors, I wouldn’t have near as many opportunities in my education and in my future.”

The Nanook Pledge and Nanook Commitment scholarships are currently open to incoming fall 2021 students going for their bachelor’s degrees, UAF did add they plan to expand the Nanook Commitment to new students pursuing associate degrees and certificates.

