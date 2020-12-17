Advertisement

1 person in custody after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Wednesday night

(KTUU)
By Malia Barto
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 11:19 PM AKST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is in custody after a terminal in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was evacuated due to a bomb threat, airport officials say.

The evacuation of the airport’s south terminal began just before 10 p.m. Wednesday; the threat was received around 9:20 p.m., airport spokesperson Trudy Wassel said.

The terminal has reopened but passenger screenings are currently not taking place.

Airport police and Anchorage Police Department were at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
Anchorage police are investigating a homicide at the Chelsea Inn Hotel.
Anchorage police identify more suspects in Chelsea Inn Hotel homicide
3 deaths, 284 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Tuesday
Gov. Dunleavy issues new state emergency declaration for COVID-19
A doctor at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium at the Alaska Native Medical Center...
‘I’m hoping that this is the start of a turnaround’: Frontline health care workers among first Alaskans to get COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2015 file photo, steam billows from the chimney or a coal-fired...
COVID-19 pandemic drives record drop in global carbon emissions
KTUU
Excitement, relief and hope: Alaska doctors, nurses share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences
Golden Lion Hotel
Municipality of Anchorage buys Golden Lion Hotel to become treatment center
2530 Autumn Drive
Nights of Lights: A yard of Christmas trees