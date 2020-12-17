1 person in custody after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Wednesday night

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - One person is in custody after a terminal in Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport was evacuated due to a bomb threat, airport officials say.

The evacuation of the airport’s south terminal began just before 10 p.m. Wednesday; the threat was received around 9:20 p.m., airport spokesperson Trudy Wassel said.

The terminal has reopened but passenger screenings are currently not taking place.

Airport police and Anchorage Police Department were at the scene.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.