2 deaths, 366 new COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Thursday

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Department of Health and Social Services is reporting 366 new cases of COVID-19 and two new deaths on Thursday. The new deaths bring the state total of deaths up to 182 residents and one nonresident.

Of the new cases, six were reported in nonresidents with one in Unalaska, two in Wasilla and three in unknown locations. The new cases bring the state total of cases in residents and nonresidents to 42,856.

According to the DHSS COVID-19 dashboard, 921 residents and nonresidents have been hospitalized with COVID-19. Another 119 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and an additional nine are hospitalized and suspected of having COVID-19. Of these patients, 14 are on a ventilator in the state.

The DHSS dashboard for hospital capacity shows there are 451 adult inpatient beds and 35 intensive care unit beds available statewide.

Since the pandemic began, DHSS says a total of 1,175,723 COVID-19 tests have been conducted, although that number does not reflect the unique number of people who have been tested for the virus.

Resident cases were reported in these communities:

Municipality of Anchorage: 177

Kenai Peninsula Borough: 22

Kodiak Island Borough: 10

Fairbanks North Star Borough: 32

Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area: 1

Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 63

Nome Census Area: 2

North Slope Borough: 14

Northwest Arctic Borough: 2

Ketchikan Gateway Borough: 1

Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area: 1

Yakutat plus Hoonah-Angoon: 2

Sitka City and Borough: 2

Aleutians West Census Area: 1

Bethel Census Area: 22

Bristol Bay plus Lake and Peninsula: 1

Kusilvak Census Area: 7

Editor’s Note: This story is based on initial information from DHSS. Check back for updates.

