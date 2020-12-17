Advertisement

Back-to-back winter storms to slam Southeast Alaska

Region braces for heavy amounts of snow.
Heavy snows are expected over northern southeast Alaska.
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 16, 2020 at 8:39 PM AKST|Updated: moments ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Weather weary Southeast Alaska should brace for a round of winter storms over the next several days delivering heavy snow.

A winter storm warning for heavy snow is out for northern parts of the region. Haines could see accumulations of 8 to 14 inches and around Juneau, 8-13 inches, and Hyder, 7-9 inches, Thursday and Friday.

Yakutat could get 4 to 8 inches, as could Gustavus. The warning and advisory both start Thursday morning with the advisory through Friday and the warning through early Saturday for the Northern Lynn Canal area.

Warnings and advisories for snow and wind are up for northern SE Alaska
By Friday, rain could be mixing in around the Juneau area.

This is part of an active storm track over the next week for the Aleutian chain and southern coasts, east to the Panhandle.

