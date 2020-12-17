Colder with stray flurries across Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Do you feel that? Stepping outside this morning, there is a noticeable difference. It’s drier and colder, as northerly winds continue to pump in colder air. For many locations temperatures are nearly 10 to 15 degrees colder than Wednesday morning.

The cooler weather spilled into Southcentral, following the exit of Wednesday’s snow. Many locations saw anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of snow, with lower amounts in the valley. The clouds have broken up briefly this morning, but expect it to be short-lived as overcast skies are set to make a return.

A storm to our south will not only bring increasing clouds, but keep a chance for flurries in the forecast through the weekend. While we will see clouds, Southeast is gearing up for a major winter storm. Winter Storm Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in place through the weekend, where parts of Southeast could see up to, if not more than a foot of snow. From Juneau and points northward, blinding snow and windy conditions can be expected.

Snow will stay in the forecast for Southeast through the weekend, with Southcentral only seeing minor chances for flurries. The better chance will exist for coastal regions.

