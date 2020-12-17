End the Year with Cheer: Homemade dog treats for the Animal Care and Control in honor of Lil’ Martha Stewart

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Here are the fun facts about Lil’ Martha Stewart:

He’s a pug.

A boy pug.

A boy pug who, at his peak, ran 6 miles a day.

He hiked Crow Pass in less than 24 hours.

He never ever got tired of eating. Even in the last few months of his life, when he could no longer walk and had become deaf and blind.

He brought an incredible amount of joy to my life through ups and downs, disappointments and wins. It was Martha Stewart who dutifully got up with me when my new babies would cry at night and it was Martha Stewart who once attacked a man who broke into our home.

When he died last November, to say I was heartbroken would be an understatement. I now have, what my husband calls, a little shrine in our house dedicated to Martha Stewart’s memory.

Then the pandemic came, and it brought drastic changes to the world and to my thinking about bringing another pug into our lives. My daughters have no playdates. I have no travel. Weeks turned to months. Online school ended, then started again. Other than their grandma, my girls see no one except masked strangers on the street. Like many people across the country, we started a search for a puppy.

But, first, I felt like we needed to see if we could handle another dog. And, this challenge from Alaska’s News Source to put cheer into the world seemed like a good way to start our search for a new family member.

So my daughters, Alice, 11, and Poppy, 8, and I made pumpkin cookies for Animal Care and Control in honor of Lil’ Martha Stewart.

This is super easy, and although the cookies taste bland to a person, the smell of pumpkin filling the house is lovely.

Here are the ingredients you’ll need:

2 1/2 cups of whole wheat flour

2 eggs

1 can of pumpkin

2 tablespoons of peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

A pinch of baking soda

Mix everything together, form little cookie shaped forms and bake at 350 degrees for about 20 minutes. You could make fancy shapes, but I just made cookie balls.

Animal Care and Control says it does accept food donations, and the shelter especially needs treats and items like toys for cats.

“Treats for the animals is always appreciated,” Laura Atwood with Animal Care and Control said. “Cat toys. We always have a lot more cats than we do dogs. There are over 20 cats available for adoption right now, and there’s only one dog available for adoption. So definitely toys for our cats is very much appreciated.”

I asked Atwood why she likes having a pet, especially now during the pandemic.

“They just bring joy and companionship to our lives and especially at a time like this,” Atwood said. “We all need it, you know, we just really do.”

By the way, we have a little pug puppy joining our family after Christmas. The name still to be determined. Do you have any suggestions?

