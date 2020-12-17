Excitement, relief and hope: Alaska doctors, nurses share their COVID-19 vaccine experiences

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Frontline health care workers lined up inside Providence Alaska Medical Center Wednesday morning to join a new and growing group: Alaskans who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

After answering a few screening questions and receiving the injection, they were asked to take a seat in a waiting area so they could be monitored for adverse reactions.

Longtime intensive care unit nurse Debbie O’Brien said she would have taken the vaccine even earlier but was happy to be first in line Wednesday morning.

“I just need some hope, you know what I mean? And that was some kind of positive something that ... it just really gave me some hope,” she said.

Hospitalist physician Dr. Robert Church asked to take a selfie while receiving his vaccine.

“I’m more anxious about not getting it,” he said, when asked if he was anxious about receiving his first dose of the vaccine made by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The vaccine was recently approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and more than 35,000 doses arrived in Alaska Sunday night, a moment Church said he has been waiting for.

“My wife had COVID about a month ago and I’ve been worried about it ever since,” he said. “Between, you know, worrying about passing it on to my patients or my family or my friends, and you know, despite all of our efforts my wife still got it, so it’s … I’m excited about this.”

Nurse Mattisen Sept, who has been working with COVID-19 patients at Providence since March, also documented her vaccination with a photo and a selfie outside the hospital.

“I felt really relieved and excited about it today,” she said.

Sept compared the moment to a dim light at the end of a tunnel.

“I think that something I personally have been dealing with lately is the heartache and families not being able to be with their family members who are sick,” she said. “I think it’s kind of getting a little bit exhausting, and a lot of fatigue from, you know, [personal protection equipment] usage and emotional fatigue.”

Sept views the distribution of the vaccine as a step toward better days, when her patients can have visitors again.

For Brooke Nelson, a nurse at Providence, her primary reason for getting the vaccine is to protect her family. She also would like to see the day restrictions relax and she can go on vacation again.

“I want some sun, I want some Mexico, I want heat,” she said. “I’m just trying to get back to where I can leave this state and put a little smile on my face and be able to kick back, relax and come back and be ready for some more.”

She also said she knows people who are not able to get the vaccine due to cancer or other illnesses, and she feels it’s important she gets the vaccine because she can.

“As long as you’re healthy enough and you don’t have certain conditions, that you should try to get vaccinated and keep the people that are much more at risk safe,” said Nelson. “That’s another reason I wanted to get the vaccine, because I know that all people can’t get it, and so I want to try to keep them as safe as possible.”

Nelson became teary as she discussed seeing an increase in suicide rates for both adults and children in her department.

“What I will tell you is if COVID is not killing your children, then they might be killing themselves, and I don’t have children but what I can tell you is, I can’t look at another parent and tell them that there’s something else that we could have done, and to me, this is something else that we can do,” said Nelson.

She hopes distribution of the vaccine will return the community to conditions where children have access to school and their usual support systems again.

“This is what we can do for our children and everybody,” said Nelson. “I don’t want to have to tell another parent that we could have done something else.”

Barbara Norton is a nurse and midwife with privileges at Providence who received the vaccine Wednesday. She said she will feel much better going to work after the shot, even though she knows she won’t have immunity until after her second dose.

“I will feel so much better going to work, knowing that some of our clients have had COVID. I’ve been in the rooms with them and found out after the fact that they were positive and just hoped that our masks worked,” Norton said.

The rollout of vaccination in Alaska marks the beginning of protecting people, she said.

“It was fast, there’s definitely reason to pause, and I think if you stay at home all the time and you have no risk, sit and wait and see what the response is, you don’t have any compelling need to get immunized right away,” Norton said. “But if you’re out there working, if you’re a frontline worker, if you’re in a grocery store, if you’re in an extended care facility, you are exposed every day you come to work and you should balance that out.”

Health care workers who spoke to Alaska’s News Source after receiving the vaccine at Providence Wednesday said they considered the risk of contracting COVID-19 to be a greater risk than receiving the new vaccine. They also said that news of one Juneau health care worker’s adverse reaction to the vaccine didn’t change their feelings about receiving it themselves.

“I was not scared,” said O’Brien. “What is scary is seeing somebody die. That is scary. It’s way, way more scary than anything we’ve done today.”

According to a Providence spokesperson, 250 health care workers received the vaccine inside the hospital Wednesday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.