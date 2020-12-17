Nights of Lights: A yard of Christmas trees

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We want to bring some extra light to your life during this holiday season.

The home at 2530 Autumn Drive in South Anchorage is extra festive. It has bright white lights lining the roof and a string of blue on the fence.

The whole yard is lit up with the line of Christmas trees and a snowman.

Outside of the fence, there are reindeer, as well as trees lit with blue lights.

This month, we are featuring light displays near Anchorage. If you want your house featured, be sure to email us at news tips.

We also have an interactive light display map on our website. You can use it as a guide for a nighttime drive to take a holiday lights driving tour around Anchorage.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.