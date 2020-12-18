500 Alaskans and counting have received the COVID-19 vaccine

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - More than 545 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to Alaskans this week.

The state is currently in Phase 1a of its vaccine distribution plan, with limited vaccine availability. The first and second tier of the current phase allows hospital-based frontline health care workers, long-term care facility residents and staff, emergency medical services and fire personnel, community health aides/practitioners and individuals performing vaccinations to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The state estimates 25,000 Alaskans fall into the categories allowed to be vaccinated first, but might not have enough vaccine to go around.

Sunday night, 35,100 doses of the vaccine arrived in Alaska, with 11,000 of those doses going to the Indian Health Services tribal allocation.

“We actually don’t have quite enough to vaccinate all of the tier one and tier two with Pfizer,” said Tessa Walker Linderman, co-lead of the Alaska Vaccine Task Force. “We will be looking at tier three. Hopefully we’ll have guidance on who is included in that group today or tomorrow, and we will be utilizing Moderna to help vaccinate tier three.”

It’s still pending authorization by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, but the state is expecting 26,800 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to arrive next week.

Additionally, vaccine administrators have found that some Pfizer vials expected to contain five doses actually contain as many as six and seven doses. The FDA has approved use of additional Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses, but an entire dose must come from the same bottle, partial doses cannot be combined from multiple vials.

Alaska’s public health team said the size of the needle used to extract the vaccine determines how much is used. Pushing the vaccine through a thick needle means there will be more vaccine left in the needle than there will be left in a thinner needle.

In an effort to avoid vaccinating more people in round one than there are resources for when it’s time to distribute the second dose, providers are urged to make sure they can use the same size needle for administering the booster vaccines in three weeks.

“This is what keeps me up at night. I am quite concerned about the accountability of all these doses,” said Kelsey Pistotnik, with the Alaska Immunization Program.

Pistotnik said she’s been speaking with other states to see how they’re handling it too.

“If we do happen to get into this negative situation, then we will add dosage to inventory. We will make this work,” she said. “Bottom line, we want to make sure that we are utilizing all the doses that are available to us.”

According to public health officials, the state expects to receive the second doses for the first round of Pfizer vaccinations, but bill not receive a new shipment of the Pfizer vaccine until January, and officials do no know how many doses Alaska will receive in its January shipment.

