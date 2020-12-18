Advertisement

Alaska Native Heritage Center continues support of local artists through virtual holiday event

By Taylar Perez
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:22 PM AKST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like everything during the pandemic, adjustments were needed to an annual tradition at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

“It’s an effort to uplift the artists,” says Cika Spark with the center. “We launched a safe virtual online shopping promotion where we involve 12 Alaska native artists to be featured every day.”

This is the first year the Heritage Center has canceled their annual holiday bazaar, where dozens of artwork native artists were able to showcase and sell their artwork to holiday shoppers. Instead, the center held “ANHC 12 Days of Christmas,” a virtual event that featured a new artist each day on the center’s social media and gives shoppers a way to purchase the artists’ work.

The holiday bazaar was not the first major local shopping event that was canceled this year impacting local artists.

“Among the big things that have been canceled for Alaska native artists is the Alaska Federation of Natives marketplace. That is what we call the Super Bowl for a lot of merchants and artists and one of the big follow-ups is our holiday bazaar. So to lose events like that is a huge impact on artists and their income for the year,” says Spark.

You can see a list of every artist featured thus far here. The event ends Friday.

Copyright 2020 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(KTUU)
First adverse reaction to COVID-19 vaccine in US reported in Juneau, Alaska, health care worker
1 person in custody after bomb threat at Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport Wednesday night
Alaska Airlines Plane
Alaska Airlines adds new nonstop routes from Anchorage to the Lower 48
Gov. Dunleavy issues new state emergency declaration for COVID-19
COVID-19
2 deaths, 616 COVID-19 cases reported in Alaska Wednesday

Latest News

DHSS encouraging Alaskans to join in solidarity for the "Bring Back the Light" event.
‘Bring Back the Light’ event on the darkest night of the year meant to show solidarity for Alaskans
Teachers and staff members in the Anchorage School District may have to wait until January 2021...
Majority of ASD teachers, staff in favor of getting COVID-19 vaccine
At Lake Otis Elementary School this week parents were able to get their children a little...
Santa Claus brings smiles, candy canes to Lake Otis Elementary School students
Donald Crombie showing off the brand new Dremel 3000 gifted to him by new friend and mentor...
Carving the Future: Local carver donates tools, material to aspiring artist