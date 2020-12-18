Alaska Native Heritage Center continues support of local artists through virtual holiday event

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Like everything during the pandemic, adjustments were needed to an annual tradition at the Alaska Native Heritage Center.

“It’s an effort to uplift the artists,” says Cika Spark with the center. “We launched a safe virtual online shopping promotion where we involve 12 Alaska native artists to be featured every day.”

This is the first year the Heritage Center has canceled their annual holiday bazaar, where dozens of artwork native artists were able to showcase and sell their artwork to holiday shoppers. Instead, the center held “ANHC 12 Days of Christmas,” a virtual event that featured a new artist each day on the center’s social media and gives shoppers a way to purchase the artists’ work.

The holiday bazaar was not the first major local shopping event that was canceled this year impacting local artists.

“Among the big things that have been canceled for Alaska native artists is the Alaska Federation of Natives marketplace. That is what we call the Super Bowl for a lot of merchants and artists and one of the big follow-ups is our holiday bazaar. So to lose events like that is a huge impact on artists and their income for the year,” says Spark.

You can see a list of every artist featured thus far here. The event ends Friday.

