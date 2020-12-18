Advertisement

Anchorage Pioneer Home residents to receive COVID-19 vaccine on Friday

(KTUU)
By Lauren Maxwell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 5:16 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Some of Anchorage’s most vulnerable elders are getting ready to roll up their sleeves to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Anchorage Pioneer Home received a shipment of the vaccine on Thursday afternoon which will be administered Friday morning.

Administrator Rich Saville said the 140 doses will be enough to vaccinate the 80 or so residents who signed up, as well as the staff. Saville said he expected the home would need additional doses in the coming weeks as more residents request the vaccine.

Many at the home are ready to be done with the pandemic. COVID-19 has kept the Anchorage Pioneer Home on lockdown since March. Family members aren’t allowed inside to see their loved ones. Resident Lynn Chambers said she was eager to get the vaccine and get on with life and was pleasantly surprised it was available so quickly.

“I was surprised that we were so far in front of the line,” said Chamber. “I know these facilities are, but I thought it would take a week or so to get to us and I’m real pleased that it’s here already.”

Saville said active cases that were once well-over a dozen are now down to single digits. He added he would also like to see restrictions at the home lifted as soon as it is safe to do so.

“I would say that this has been a really difficult year and we are very thankful to be some of the first in the state to get the vaccine. And we are really hopeful that it will get some of our elders back to hugging their sons and daughters instead of seeing them through a window.”

Saville said there were precautions in place should anyone have an allergic reaction to the vaccine on Friday but he expected things would go smoothly.

