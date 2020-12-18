Advertisement

Avalanche closes Klondike highway Thursday

Southeast Alaska is seeing Winter Storm Warnings as heavy snows hit the region
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 7:58 PM AKST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Heavy snow in the northern panhandle led to an avalanche on the Klondike highway Thursday. A series of winter storms is delivering precipitation to the region all over again, but this time it is snow instead of rain.

The State Department of Transportation’s Sam Dapcevich said, “There was an avalanche on the Klondike Hwy about 14 miles up from Skagway. No one was injured. One of our operators was trapped on the road above the avalanche (towards the Canadian side). Our crew was able to clear a path to get to him.”

An avalanche on the Klondike highway at MP 14.3 closes the highway. Photo courtesy of Shaun...
An avalanche on the Klondike highway at MP 14.3 closes the highway. Photo courtesy of Shaun McKnight- DOT (Alaska's Weather Source)

Officials say the snow was piled to a height of 10 feet across the road, with blowing snow and whiteout conditions.

Southeast Alaska will see several rounds of stormy weather move through the region into the weekend. By Friday, rain will start mixing in as temperatures rise. Skagway could see 6-9 inches through Saturday morning, with Haines at 7 to 10 inches and Juneau 6 to 10 inches.

Warnings are still in place over the northern panhandle.
Warnings are still in place over the northern panhandle.(Alaska's Weather Source)

