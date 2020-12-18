COVID-19 vaccine arriving into some Alaska villages as planning continues for next rollout

JUNEAU, Alaska (KTUU) - The COVID-19 vaccine is arriving in some Alaska villages as state officials wait for federal guidance on who will be part of the next vaccine rollout.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta has been hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic. There have been a total of 3,222 cases and 16 people have died with COVID-19 in the region.

Rep. Tiffany Zulkosky, D-Bethel, told a House Health and Social Services Committee that vaccinations were starting in Bethel on Thursday. “So, I just want to take this moment to acknowledge that and celebrate that,” she said.

The Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corp. is planning to start shipping out doses of the Pfizer vaccine by charter plane to villages in the region on Friday.

In the Quyana Care Center, Philip Dexter, 96, volunteered to be the first person in Nome to get his shot.

Norton Sound Health Corporation began its first vaccinations of COVID-19 on Wednesday evening, starting with employees... Posted by Norton Sound Health Corporation on Wednesday, December 16, 2020

“The traditional values of this area always put elders first,” said Megan Mackiernan, a physician’s assistant at Norton Sound Health Corp. “So, we wanted our elders in the nursing home to be our first to receive vaccines.”

There will be enough doses of the Pfizer vaccine for frontline health care workers and nursing home residents in Nome, Mackiernan said. Fifteen surrounding villages are set to get another batch of vaccines next week.

The state is trying to answer the daunting question of deciding who should be eligible to get the vaccine and when.

“It’s a challenging process,” said Dr. Anne Zink, the state’s chief medical officer. “We don’t have as much vaccine as we would like at this point, and it’s a really scarce resource.”

The state received 23,400 doses of the Pfizer vaccine for December, another 11,700 doses were given to Alaska’s tribes through the Indian Health Service. A shipment of the yet-to-be-approved Moderna vaccine is scheduled to arrive in Alaska next week.

On Saturday, a federal advisory body is set to meet to offer states guidance on who should be eligible for the next phase of the vaccine rollout. A state vaccine advisory committee will then make its own recommendations to the Department of Health and Social Services.

Frontline health care workers and residents at nursing homes have been prioritized in Alaska’s first distribution of the Pfizer vaccine. The next phase could include workers in critical industries.

Coastal Villages Relief Fund, an organization that represents 20 Yukon-Kuskokwim villages, said rural Alaska needs more help.

“Rural Alaska is unique. Well-intentioned government policies often don’t fit well in our region,” said Eric Deacon, the CEO of the CVRF. “We urge you to ensure that our state’s vaccination plan recognizes and responds to the unique challenges we face. Our indigenous populations have been ravaged by sickness brought from outside before. With proper prioritization, equity, and understanding of our community’s work, the mistakes of the past can be avoided.”

Concerns include crowded homes in rural Alaska and the lack of basic health and sanitation infrastructure in some Alaska villages.

There are also vaccination challenges in Interior Alaska. Jacoline Bergstrom, the executive director of health services at Tanana Chiefs Conference, said her organization is often the only health care provider to some remote villages in the region.

Tanana Chiefs Conferences had received vaccines for Alaska Natives through the Indian Health Service but Bergstrom said they needed more doses for non-Alaska Natives.

Zink said the challenges facing Bush Alaska could lead to villages being prioritized for more vaccines. “Unfortunately, Alaska Natives have a significantly disproportional burden in both hospitalizations and deaths with this virus,” she added.

Older Alaskans, staff at school districts and inmates at Alaska’s prisons have all been suggested as being on the list to receive the vaccines. The hard choices will be made by the Vaccine Allocation Advisory Committee working with the Department of Health and Social Services.

“That is all part of the robust conversation that is happening right now,” Zink said.

