End the Year with Cheer: Holiday letters to home

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Every year like clockwork, the holidays bring something special to everyone. That being receiving holiday cards in the mail, from both loved ones, friends and even coworkers.

According to the Greeting Card Association, there has been an uptick in the number of greeting cards sent out over the past four years. While birthday cards are the single most best-selling card type, Christmas cards account for over 1.3 billion cards each year.

2020 is no different, in fact there are even projections that this year will see a significant increase in mailing letters to loved ones due to the pandemic. As a result of the pandemic, not only have many chosen to stay home, but they are finding new ways to spread cheer, love and kindness to those they aren’t able to physically connect with this year.

I, Aaron Morrison, am a firm believer that some of the best ways one can spread cheer is through simple kindness and moments that let others know you are thinking about them. This year certainly is no different and I chose my way of ending the year with cheer by sending letters and greeting cards home to family. It’s not much, but it’s a simple way of letting them know that I’m thinking of them even though it’s been a few years since I’ve managed to head home.

Here is one such letter, that I mailed to my mother this holiday season:

Dear Mom,

In such a year like 2020, it’s hard to find moments of joy, cheer and the feelings that typically surround the holiday season. This has been a long year, but if one looks hard enough they can still find the simple pleasures. For many of us that has included more time spent with family or around the dinner table due to COVID, zoom chats, or just playing games with loved ones. It’s been hard to find laughs this year and even harder knowing it will have been nearly three years since I last made it home.

Home, it’s a word we’ve grown accustomed to this year, as we socially distance ourselves from many of our friends. Thankfully, here in the Last Frontier we have the beauty of Mother Nature to explore, all while being able to stay six feet away. From the snow covered peaks of mountains, to the hundreds of miles of trails to explore, and even the moose that frequent the streets and at times our driveways. Yes, it’s amazing living here in the 49th state and the adventures that await me and my fellow Alaskans daily are truly treasures in their own way. Soon this year will end and like many I have hope that 2021 will be a better year, but I’m always brought back to the way I was raised in appreciating every moment that you have. Yes, this year has been a terrible, no good, very bad year, but maybe it’s the moments we take for granted that can actually bring us a little joy. Because if one looks hard enough even in our own community, there are acts of kindness taking place everywhere and that is truly something to celebrate and hopefully will bring a smile to the faces of those who experience them.

I along with others, will enjoy a Christmas away from those I love, but those you keep close are never truly far apart and that’s something to certainly celebrate in the year that is 2020.

With love! Your son,

Aaron

The holidays are still in full swing. If you haven’t done so, head to your nearest store, write your loved ones a holiday card or care package and end this year with cheer.

