Flurries are possible into Friday afternoon

Active weather returns into next week
By Aaron Morrison
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 8:05 AM AKST|Updated: 1 hours ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Temperatures held in the teens through the overnight hours, as overcast skies remained in place. With light winds out of the north today and the clouds expected to stick around, temperatures won’t budge much into the afternoon.

A storm to the south of Prince William Sound is keeping blizzard conditions in the forecast for Thompson Pass, with rain occurring near Cordova. This system will slowly pull off to the east, allowing the blizzard warning to expire by noon. While most of the moisture moves into Southeast, there is an outside shot we could see some flurries across Southcentral today. However, the better chance comes through the weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, a wintry mess continues for Southeast where a large area could see up to a foot of snow over the next 24 to 36 hours. Higher elevations will see heavier snow, with sea level likely see a rain/snow mix. This comes as warmer temperatures built in through the night.

Active weather looks likely to stay with us into next week, with daily opportunities to see snow in the forecast.

